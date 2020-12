HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Marshall will now play host to Robert Morris on Sunday in the Cam Henderson Center, the university announced Thursday.

The Herd lost Saturday's game against Northern Iowa due to COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week. The Colonials will enter the weekend matchup with a record of 2-0 or 1-1 -- depending on the outcome of Friday's game Bowling Green.

Tip-off is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.