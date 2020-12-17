Iraqis panic as leaked budget draft signals devaluation

BAGHDAD (AP) — A leaked draft of Iraq’s state budget has spurred panic as it confirmed the government’s intentions to devalue the national currency, the Iraqi dinar, and cut salaries to cope with a severe economic crisis. Multiple officials confirmed the authenticity of the 2021 draft budget law that was making the rounds on social media on Thursday. It has an anticipated exchange rate of 1,450 Iraqi dinars for the dollar, a significant drop from the Iraqi central bank’s current rate of 1,190 dinars to $1. Public sector workers who will be impacted the most expressed outrage, while reformists in government said Iraq’s bloated public wage bill was unsustainable.