Liberty takes on Virginia-Wise

Virginia-Wise vs. Liberty (7-3)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will be taking on the Highland Cavaliers of NAIA member Virginia-Wise. Liberty is coming off a 91-38 home win over Carver College in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Darius McGhee has averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds this year for Liberty. Chris Parker is also a primary facilitator, with 8.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.DARIUS FROM DISTANCE: Through 10 games, Liberty’s Darius McGhee has connected on 37.3 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 76.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 12-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Flames put up 68.1 points per contest in those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com