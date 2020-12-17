MCCHC collecting winter clothes

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities (MCCHC) is asking for new or gently used winter clothing.

Clothing such as socks, sweaters, blankets, beanies, coats, gloves, scarves, pants, etc. that you have no need of anymore can be given away.

The clothes you give away will go to the town of Matoaka.

All of the clothes that are collected must be dropped off by Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at the following address: Southern Highlands CMHC 200 12th St. Ext., Princeton, WV 24740.

The items will be distributed during a community outreach event planned for Friday, December 18th.