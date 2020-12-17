McDowell only green county on state map

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) -- Only one of West Virginia's 55 counties remained in Green on Thursday's county alert system map.

McDowell County sits alone in the green category, while 18 counties are red, 24 are orange, nine are gold and three are yellow.

Other counties in our viewing area include Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, and Greenbrier, which are orange.

Wyoming and Monroe are gold, and Summers is yellow.

1,636 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the Mountain State on Thursday, as well as 32 deaths.

