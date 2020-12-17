Mercer County Health Department gives vaccine insight

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department is addressing confusion about the speed and effectiveness of the Pfzier vaccine.

They say the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allows FDA approval sooner, due to its pros & cons based system.

Dr. Steven Stefancic, the Medical Director of the Mercer County Health Department, says that doesn't automatically mean that the vaccine has been rushed. "This is not a skip everything type of process. It does get reviewed by scientists, it does get reviewed by medical professionals," says Stefancic. "They look at the numbers, the side effects, the benefits, the efficacy. If the government feels that this is safe, they will approve it and it will get distributed to the people."

Stefancic explains why taking the vaccine helps in the development of herd immunity and disrupts the spread of the virus.

"So, if you don't have anyone vaccinated, the virus can go anywhere essentially," says Stefancic. "As you go through this, you have more individuals vaccinated, you can see how the virus decreases, once you get to the 75, 90, 95 percent, you can see we've pretty much taken care of the virus."

Front line healthcare workers report the devastating toll COVID-19 takes on those infected, so safety measures should not be ignored,

"We see people every day that's significantly ill, and we see people that are dying from this disease, this is why we're asking individuals to wear masks, to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine," says Stefancic.

That's why Brenda Donithan, Interim Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, says that testing remains paramount.

"There's more people being tested now, and particularly we've noticed in our drive-through that we are testing more and more each time we test," says Donithan. "And I think that that's just adding up the numbers for us."