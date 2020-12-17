November Teacher of the Month: Denise Hyatt

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

November's Teacher of the Month is Denise Hyatt. She's a Special Education teacher and the Special Education Coordinator at Southside K-8.

After more than three decades in the classroom, she says that her students keep her going.

"My favorite part of teaching is having the kids," she said. "I've been a Special Ed teacher for 32 years, and I think of them as my babies."

Congratulations, Mrs. Hyatt!

If you know a local teacher or student that is making a difference or excelling in his or her area, let us know.

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

Click here to make a nomination. Nominees can be an in-person or virtual student or educator.