Officials tapped to oversee fixes in Lincoln County schools

4:07 am West Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education has approved new appointments to oversee financial and transportation troubles at Lincoln County schools. The board had declared a state of emergency for the county’s schools in November as they reviewed problems including inadequate purchasing procedures, excessive overtime and poor record keeping for bus repairs. Two former school officials with decades of experience will oversee improvements in the county.

Associated Press

