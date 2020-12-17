Patchy fog along with slick roads lead to poor morning travel for some

Slick roads along with poor visibility due to fog are being seen for some this morning.

We slightly warmed up overnight, so temperatures are starting us off in the 30s. Today high temperatures won't warm too much. Most will see highs this afternoon in the low-mid 30s. Winds will calm down during the day.

A 30% chance for upslope snow showers is with us today. So not everyone will see snow. Most on the eastern slopes will hold onto clouds, while our western slopes may see light snow and clouds.

Overnight most will be dry. Could still see a few flakes flying around on our western facing slopes. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight, so bring those pets indoors!

Friday's conditions are dry with decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny skies will be here by the evening, but then more clouds will build in for Friday night. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the lower-middle 30s too. Slick spots are still possible.

Another shot for rain/snow is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday. For now models have low totals of less than an inch. So nothing impressive. By Monday we should dry back out for the start of the next work week.