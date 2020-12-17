Police: Second teen charged in deaths of 4 in southern WVa

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Police have charged a second juvenile in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found this week at a home in southern West Virginia.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told news outlets that a 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of murder. A 16-year-old boy is also charged in the deaths.

Rutherford said the teens know one another, but he declined to comment further citing the ages of the suspects.

The victims were found Sunday after relatives couldn’t contact the residents and a family member went to check on them.