Russia awaits ruling on Olympic ban for flag, anthem

GENEVA (AP) — Russia will soon find out if its name, flag and anthem will be banned from the next two Olympics and all world championships for up to four years because of state-backed doping. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is preparing to publish a ruling which could also block Russia from bidding to host major sporting events over the next four years. The dispute is between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate. It centers on a database from the Moscow testing laboratory that was allegedly manipulated. Either side will be able to appeal to the Swiss supreme court.