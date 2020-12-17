South Charleston man sentenced for federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - US Attorney Mike Stuart announced today, December 17th that 40-year-old Eric Wiseman of South Charleston, WV was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for attempting to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

“This was a lot of marijuana,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

“Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.”

Wiseman admitted that on November 7, 2019, he attempted to possess approximately 6.1 kg of marijuana and had arranged for the deliveries of this marijuana from an out-of-state supplier to West Virginia in order to distribute it for sale.

Officers with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) intercepted several marijuana deliveries which were meant for Wiseman and then conducted a controlled delivery of these packages to his residence in South Charleston as part of their investigation.

MDENT conducted the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence.

Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani and former Assistant United States Attorney Stefan Hasselblad handled the prosecution.