Staying cold, but drying out into Friday

As an area of low pressure moves out of our area, and high pressure moves in, we'll gradually dry out, but stay chilly to end the work week. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s, so slick spots will still be possible drive with caution! A few off and on snow showers will continue into tonight and tomorrow, but accumulations should be less than an inch for most, but isolated amounts could be possible at very high elevations.

Friday looks chilly, but quiet, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s and emerging sunshine into the afternoon. Friday night looks cold and mainly clear with lows in the teens and 20s.

Our next frontal system looks to approach us this weekend, but won't bring anything like what we saw midweek. We do look to see some late night light snow showers Saturday, changing to rain into Sunday as temperatures climb above freezing. Highs this weekend should be in the 40s, while lows will be in the low 30s.

We could see several more chances of rain and/or snow next week..possibly including Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!