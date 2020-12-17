Stills, Fields II earn Big 12 honors, seven named to all-conference teams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - A pair of Mountaineers have earned individual Big 12 accolades, while five more join them on all-conference teams.

Darius Stills was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. The senior finished the year with 22 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception.

Tony Fields II earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The Arizona transfer led the Big 12 with 88 tackles this seasons, while also adding three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

Stills and Fields II are joined by running back Leddie Brown on the All-Big 12 First Team. The junior was the team's leading rusher with 945 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ranked second in receiving with 31 catches and a pair of scores.

Four more Mountaineers -- Winston Wright Jr., Mike Brown, Akheem Mesidor and Alonzo Addae -- all landed on the All-Big 12 Second Team.

True freshman and Fairmont Senior graduate Zach Frazier was one of seven WVU players to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.