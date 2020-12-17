Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says large parts of southern England will be placed under the country’s strictest coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, as infections and hospital admissions continue to surge in those areas. Matt Hancock told lawmakers that cases in the southeast of England have risen 46% in the past week, while hospital admissions there are up by a third. The extension of the restrictions means a total of 38 million people, or 68% of England’s population — will be living under the highest level of restrictions, Tier 3, from midnight Saturday. Under the rules, all restaurants and pubs must close except for takeaway services, and people cannot socialize indoors or in most outdoor places.