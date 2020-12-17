Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are arriving at Native American communities that have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the pandemic. The communities around the U.S. have been hit hard despite curfews, roadblocks and the suspension of business including casinos and artisanal trading posts. Vaccinations began Tuesday for health workers at clinics across the Navajo and Hopi nations in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, where 3,900 doses are being delivered to clinics. On Thursday, the vaccine reached the Lummi Nation on an oceanside Washington state peninsula. Small tribes including Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico are partnering with trusted state health officials to vaccinate.