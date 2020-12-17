Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Redshirt junior signal caller Hendon Hooker will enter the NCAA transfer portal upon graduating from Virginia Tech this month, he announced via social media on Thursday.

Hooker played in 25 games for the Hokies, including 15 starts at quarterback over the last two seasons.

Nothing but love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F4FGJJMZNA — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 17, 2020 via Twitter

The Greensboro native threw for 2,894 yards in his time at Virginia Tech, throwing for 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Hooker also added 1,033 yards on the ground and 15 more scores.

Hooker's departure comes just a few weeks after quarterback Quincy Patterson also announced his intent to leave the program.

Three quarterbacks remain on the Hokies' current roster. Redshirt junior and Oregon transfer, Braxton Burmeister, will return the most experience.