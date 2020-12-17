WV State Director highlights investment in 2020 to build rural West Virginian prosperity

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WVVA) - USDA Rural Development WV State Director Kris Warner today highlighted the more than $469 million in 2020 investments in WV that are building prosperity and strengthening the Mountain State’s rural businesses and communities.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly across the entire state,” Warner said.

“This helps build stronger and healthier economies and communities for the residents of our great state, because we know when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

Below is a summary of USDA’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 accomplishments in West Virginia:

Connecting Rural America to High-Speed Broadband

Invested more than $35 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure projects to help rural West Virginians get access to the internet and access health care.

Invested $7.6 million to support rural broadband expansion through the ReConnect Pilot Program. This investment deployed fiber-to-the-home broadband service in rural Barbour, Doddridge, and Randolph counties. The funded service areas include 2,360 households, two educational facilities, and seven essential community facilities spread over 55.11 square miles. This build-out will ensure Doddridge County schoolchildren never have to experience another snow or COVID-19 day again.

Invested more than $27.4 million in broadband through the Telecom Infrastructure and Community Connect programs.

Improving Rural Infrastructure

Invested $49.6 million to expand access to safe drinking water and improve wastewater management systems. These investments will improve the reliability of local water supply for 28,207 rural West Virginians.



Bolstering Rural Economic Development

Invested $29.6 million to assist 39 rural businesses through the Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantee Program. These investments created or saved over 475 jobs.



Invested more than $1 million in 28 loan and grants through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) for energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy systems, and energy development assistance in rural businesses. These investments are projected to generate or save more than 1,555 kWh.

Improving Rural Quality of Life

Invested $6.7 million through the Community Facilities Programs in rural infrastructure projects such as assisting with the construction of a new residential and treatment facility for substance use disorders, equipment for local communities, and vehicles for rural law enforcement and fire departments.

Invested $430,124 through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program for a telemedicine projects. This investment will benefit rural West Virginians, making it easier for them to access healthcare without having to travel long distances.

Invested $380.2 million in direct and guaranteed loans through the Single Family Housing Programs to help 2,400 low- and moderate-income families purchase a home or repair and rehabilitate their current home.

