Asian stocks mixed after Wall St record on stimulus hope

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in U.S. unemployment claims. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai and Seoul advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% overnight after the U.S. government reported the highest level of unemployment claims since September. Investors hopes legislators in Washington agree on a new economic aid package to replace unemployment benefits that are expiring. Progress in developing and distributing vaccines has helped to buoy optimism the U.S. economy might start to recover next year.