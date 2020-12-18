Cold and dry conditions settle in for Friday

High pressure continues to work in for us today. Precipitation chances continue to decrease throughout the rest of today, but cold air from the north will continue to stay with us.

High temperatures will only hit in the upper 20s and the 30s today. Wind gusts will start to calm down in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease during the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds by this evening, but then clouds will increase again overnight.

Temperatures overnight fall into the 20s again. Saturday's high temperatures will warm into the 40s. We will remain dry overnight and throughout much of our Saturday.

There is a chance for some rain/snow/mix to develop overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

The highest elevations have a better opportunity to see snow while most of the area will stick with plain rain and freezing rain. Not expecting anything impressive with accumulations. Trace to 0 inches for most. Some moisture is possible to still linger into Monday as a rain/snow mix.