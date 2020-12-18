Drier and warmer weather pattern sets up briefly to start the weekend

We are noticing much drier conditions over the region this evening, but mostly cloudy skies are still residing over the region. This comes as an upper-level disturbance is still holding serve over our viewing area.

We are looking at another cold night, with temperatures dropping into the low-mid 20s, however, we will remain dry.

High pressure will nudge across the region for Saturday, bringing warmer and drier conditions to start the weekend. Temperatures will actually be closer to average, with highs in the low-mid 40s for Saturday afternoon.

Although we will be warmer and drier, clouds will still be an issue for Saturday, as a weaker cold fronts slides into our viewing area. The cold front will actually cross our viewing area Saturday night and through the first half of Sunday.

This frontal boundary will bring rain and snow showers to our viewing area, mainly into Sunday morning. It will not be widespread precipitation and any snowfall accumulation will be minor.

Other than a few slick spots for church on Sunday morning, we look much nicer into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm up nicely into the low-mid 40s, with more sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

We are tracking the chance for more unsettled weather to start next week, including the possibility of a "White Christmas".