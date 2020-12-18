EMTs and Paramedics receive COVID-19 vaccine

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- EMTs and paramedics were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

The Mercer County Health Department administered the shot to staff working for the Princeton Rescue Squad, and the Bluefield Rescue Squad.

With the promise of more vaccines on the horizon, the front-line workers who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine say it's much-needed good news.

"My wife is actually a major long-term survivor of COVID-19. She still has issues. Plus I work in the community and I'm around the COVID-19 everyday," Registered Nurse for Princeton Rescue Squad, Sean Wyatt said.

"For 10 months I've watched my people go out the door and go out and take care of the community, and people that has COVID-19. Today is a great day for us that hopefully this is the beginning to the end of COVID-19. My employees I can't thank them enough that they put themselves in harms way for 10 months, to take care of our community," CEO for Princeton Rescue Squad, Stacey Hicks said.

The Mercer County Health Department will continue administering the vaccine to more front-line workers on Monday.