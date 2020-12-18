Feels Like 2014: Former Marshall football sees similarities in this year’s team

(WVVA)- Marshall football last played for a Conference USA Title back in 2014. That season, the Thundering Herd finished with a 13-1 record.

This year's Herd team has had a very similar path to the championship. One of the members of that 2014 championship team, Clint Van Horn, believes that there are many parallels between his and this yea's squad.

We had guys at every position, just like these guys have," said Van Horn. At corner, we had 'Swag', they have Gilmore. At linebacker we had Nev, they have [Beckett].

But despite their similarities, Van Horn knows that this year's team needs to be focused if they want to walk away as Conference USA Champions.

"Y'all have to win the conference championship game on the ground. That will be the most important game for you guys this season. Period."