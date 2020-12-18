Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Google executive says a proposed Australian law to make the digital platforms pay for news is unworkable and its proposed arbitration model is biased toward media businesses. Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to the Parliament last week. The law would force Google and Facebook to compensate Australian news media for the journalism that they link to. Silva said the plan would be a “unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work.”