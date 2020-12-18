Hampton Roads’ sewage indicates that virus cases may rise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Scientists say that tests of sewage in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region indicate that coronavirus cases in the area will continue to rise. Raul Gonzalez is an environmental scientist with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. He told WAVY-TV that “wastewater signals right now are higher than they were during our last wave in July.” WAVY reported Friday that samples of sewage are taken each week at treatment plants and tested for the presence of the virus. The findings are passed off to local health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data can used to warn of an influx of cases.