Haskins to start for Washington vs. Seattle with Smith out

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins is set to start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday against Seattle. Starter Alex Smith is out with a right calf injury. Haskins will be making his first start since a Week 4 loss to Baltimore. He relieved Smith in Washington’s most recent game against San Francisco. Coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins after four starts and initially turned to Kyle Allen. After Allen got injured, Smith started an NFL game for the first time since 2018. Washington is 4-1 since Smith took over. The team will also be without standout rookie running back Antonio Gibson because of a toe injury.