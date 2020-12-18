Kremlin happy Russians will be able to compete at Olympics

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has voiced regret about the ruling that banned Russia from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics but emphasized that the verdict would allow the country’s athletes to compete. The Court of Arbitration for Sport halved a proposed four-year ban to two and left Russia in full control of its roster while also scrapping a plan to exclude athletes suspected of benefiting from past doping cover-ups. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says “the most important thing is that athletes get the right to take part in international competitions.”