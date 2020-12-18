Lingering snow for some this morning; drier into the afternoon

This morning some of us are starting off with light snow showers. Last night we had light snow cover for some areas which could lead to slick road conditions this morning. Temperatures are starting us off in the 20s, but wind chill values are in the teens for a few areas.

We should lose the chance for snow at around 9-10AM as high pressure continues to work in. Even though we dry out after the morning hours, cold air from the north will continue to stay with us.

High temperatures will only hit in the upper 20s and the 30s today. Winds are a bit breezy during the morning hours. Gusts will calm down in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease during the day. Expect mostly sunny skies by this evening, but then clouds will increase again overnight.

Temperatures overnight fall into the 20s again. Saturday's high temperatures will warm into the 40s. We will remain dry overnight and throughout much of our Saturday. There is a chance for some rain/snow/mix to develop overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

The highest elevations have a better opportunity to see snow while most of the area will stick with plain rain and freezing rain. Not expecting anything impressive with accumulations. Trace to 0 inches for most. Some moisture is possible to still linger into Monday as a rain/snow mix.