Local veteran reacts to lack of COVID-19 vaccines given to VA Hospitals statewide

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Of the 37 VA hospitals in the country who have received COVID-19 vaccines, none are in the state of West Virginia.

According to state leaders, this was a decision made by the federal Veteran's association.

Joe Manchin, one of the U.S. Senators for the state of West Virginia, said this decision is "unacceptable" as West Virginia has a large number of veterans.

Dave Tolliver, a Vietnam Veteran, and a Raleigh County Commissioner, agrees with Manchin. He said many veterans are more susceptible to COVID-19 due to illnesses brought on by their service.

"You know, there'a a lot of veterans that are 60 [or] 70 years old, that has fought," said Tolliver. "Most veterans have different types of illnesses. You have ones that are injured. It really doesn't make sense to not send any to the VA hospitals in West Virginia."

Manchin and Tolliver both agree West Virginia, is a very patriotic state, as we are a state with one of the largest number of veterans per capita.

You can read Senator Manchin's full statement here.