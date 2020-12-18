Marshall burned by Blazers in C-USA title game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Thundering Herd (7-2) couldn't overcome a lackluster performance in the first half, as they fall 22-13 to UAB (6-3) in the Conference USA championship.

The visitors chipped in a field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter. They scored the first touchdown as well as a Hayden Pittman reception made it 9-0 in the second quarter.

Grant Wells struggled mightily in the first half, failing to connect on any of his pass attempts (0-10), as the Herd trailed 9-0 at the break.

A third-quarter strike to Artie Henry breathed life into the home team, making it 9-7.

After a pair of Blazers field goals, Marshall responded again with a huge 70-yard connection from Wells to Xavier Gaines, cutting the lead to 15-13. A two-point conversion would have tied the game, but Wells' pass fell incomplete.

The final blow came from Trea Shropshire, who snagged a 71-yard catch-and-run TD to put the game out of reach.

The Herd finished with just 268 yards of total offense. Wells went 8-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Brenden Knox picked up 67 yards on 17 carries.

UAB wins its second C-USA championship in three seasons.

Marshall awaits a possible bowl game destination on Sunday.