Mexico City, suburbs return to partial coronavirus lockdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials have announced that Mexico City and the surrounding State of Mexico will ban all non-essential activities and return to a partial lockdown because of a spike in coronavirus cases that have filled more than three-quarters of hospital beds. Residents of the capital and its suburbs will not be banned from moving about freely, but restaurants will be closed except for take-out services, many stores will be closed and cultural activities will be cancelled. Authorities gave differing figures on how full hospitals are; Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday it was 75%, but federal authorities put the number at 80%.