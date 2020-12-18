Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison. Martin Osborn of Bangor referred to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s sponsorship of gun control legislation and said he would attack him at his bedside. Osborn also referred to Johnson, who is Black, as “boy.” He pleaded guilty in August to threatening a public official. Prosecutors said Osborn had also made threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.