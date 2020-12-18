No breakthrough in India, China talks on border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese foreign ministry officials have held another round of talks but didn’t report any breakthrough in ending a monthslong military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh. India’s External Affairs Ministry says the two sides agreed to continue to work toward a complete disengagement of troops at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control. The standoff between the Asian giants erupted into a fierce brawl in May and worsened into hand-to-hand combat on June 15 with soldiers using clubs, stones and fists, leaving 20 Indian troops dead. China is believed to also have suffered casualties, but has not given any details.