Police probe explicit videos taken in public

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) - Deputies in Raleigh County are investigating alleged explicit videos that were posted online.

The videos reportedly show a woman engaging in inappropriate/explicit activities in local public settings, including a grocery store, according to a press release.

The woman in the videos has been identified, deputies say. A criminal investigation is underway.

Details are limited at this time. Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.