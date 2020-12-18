Princeton’s Honaker signs with D-1 Morgan State

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tiger senior Josiah Honaker verbally committed to Morgan State back in July. On Friday, he made good on his promise and signed to play football for the Bears.

"Morgan State was really just the first team to really contact me and offer me," he said. "Their program is actually ran a lot like Princeton -- the moment I talked to them, it felt like home. I felt comfortable with them and made my decision. I feel like it's the best one I could have made."

Honaker earned Second Team All-State honors at wide receiver this season, compiling nearly 800 yards in nine games. His primary position at the next level will be defensive back, although he hopes to contribute in other areas.

Head Coach Chris Pedigo explained that Honaker was an integral part of the program's 2020 success.

"He's an athlete man. He's grown leaps and strides -- not only as a football player, but as a young man. He had a great offseason and a great football season. He deserves this opportunity and I'm excited for him."

Honaker's grandmother, Susan Honaker, a magistrate in Mercer County, has inspired him to study business and criminal justice when he gets to campus.