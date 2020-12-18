Rivera trying to get Washington where Carroll’s Seahawks are

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season. That covers every year they’ve been in the NFL with the Seahawks. A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put Seattle in the playoffs for the eighth time in that span. That sort of consistent, continued success for coach Pete Carroll’s team is precisely the sort of thing Ron Rivera would love to build with Washington, which is assured of extending its three-decade drought without a single 11-win season. But Washington has won four straight games to lead the NFC East.