Rotary Club of Princeton feeds families in need at Amy’s House of Hope

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- Giving is a cornerstone of the holiday season and that's what the Rotary Club of Princeton is doing.

Thursday, the organization prepared meals at Amy's House of Hope in Princeton feeding families in need.

The Rotary Club were able to give out more than 150 hot meals.

"We want to bless and give people hope during the holidays because a lot of people are down during this pandemic. They haven't been able to leave their home and they are depressed, and don't have the money to provide for their families. So we definitely want to give back during that," Treasurer of Amy's House of Hope, Wayne Dillon said.

Amy's House of Hope will be providing meals from 5:30 until 6:30 pm next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday for families to enjoy a Christmas dinner.