Russian military officer killed by mine in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military officer has been killed by an explosion while working to clear mines leftover from six weeks of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that officer died Thursday on the way to a hospital after hitting a mine on a road near the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region under a Moscow-brokered peace agreement that took force Nov. 10, ending 44 days of fierce fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over Nagorno-Karabakh. The officer’s death marks the first casualty among the Russian forces.