Salvation Army of Mercer County distributes angel tree gifts

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the spirit of giving, the Salvation Army of Mercer County spread Christmas cheer by spending the day distributing angel tree gifts.

Families were able to pick up their Christmas gifts at the distribution center located behind the new City Hall center in Princeton.

The city's Mayor, says this is an exciting and emotional day especially with the current financial struggles most are facing in the midst of the pandemic.

"It warms your heart to be able to help folks that are in need of toys for their children and food for their families. The City Manager and I just took the first bikes out a little while ago, and that was really something to see children's eyes light up when they see a gift like that being brought out to them. Of course events like this let us see that there is a true spirit of giving at Christmas. With the vaccine for COVID-19 pandemic out right now that's what going to give the citizens hope," Mayor of Princeton, David Graham said.

"When we think about how bad of a year this is, we need some good things to come out, and this is a great, great thing that our community is doing. It's not me, it's not these folks here, it's an entire community that has come together to help those in need," Lieutenant, Dennis Smith with the Salvation Army of Mercer County said.

There were more than 400 kids who received gifts from the angel tree donations this year.