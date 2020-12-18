Search for Tulsa Race Massacre remains may be expanded

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma official says investigators want to expand their search for bodies of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after uncovering a dozen sets of remains during a cemetery excavation in October. State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck confirmed Thursday that investigators believe more than 30 sets of remains may be interred at the site in Oaklawn Cemetery. Stackelbeck says they want to search an area that’s almost five times the size of the trench that the dug in October. Stackelbeck told a committee overseeing the search that the estimate of the number of remains is based on the area’s size and the pattern of burials in the trench.