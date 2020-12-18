Shropshire, UAB beat Marshall 22-13 in C-USA title game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Trea Shropshire had five receptions for 180 yards — including a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — and Spencer Brown had 30 carries for 149 yards rushing to help UAB beat Marshall 22-13 on Friday night for the Blazers’ second Conference USA championship in the last three years. Tyler Johnston III was 12-of-22 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (6-3). UAB became the first school to reach the championship game for the third straight season, all on the road. The Blazers, who resumed their football program in 2017 after it was cut following the 2014 season, won the title at Middle Tennessee in 2018 and lost at Florida Atlantic last year. Grant Wells was 8-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (7-2).