Some San Diego restaurants reopen despite legal uncertainty

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Restaurants in California’s second most-populous county face a difficult choice whether to reopen after a judge’s order exempted them from the state’s stay-at-home order limiting them to takeout and delivery service. Some San Diego County restaurants reopened but others held back amid worries that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s quick appeal could result in a short-lived reprieve after stocking up on food and scheduling staff just before Christmas. It was the biggest victory yet for California businesses fighting health orders they say have crippled them financially. A county official says it could be a devastating blow to fighting the virus.