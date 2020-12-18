United Way of Southern West Virignia names Dacal Executive Director

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Changes in leadership are coming to the United Way of Southern West Virignia in the New Year.

Following the resignation of the current Executive Director, Megan Legusrky, the Board of Directors for the organization appointed Trena Dacal to take over the position.

Dacal has served with the United Way of Southern West Virginia for over a decade. She said she is looking forward to continuing to serve the community.

"What we do is provide support to our partner agencies, and those include food pantries, baby pantries, senior services with home delivered meals, services [such] as recovery programs, child advocacy, [and] women's resources, so we want to continue to provide those things," said Dacal.

Dacal said she is thankful the board appointed her to this position and she hopes to be able to host more fundraisers next year.

She will officially take over as Executive Director beginning January 4, 2021.