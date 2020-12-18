US questions Maxwell’s marriage in push to keep her jailed

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell told court officials at the time of her arrest in July that she was “in the process of divorcing her husband.” Federal prosecutors said Friday that disclosure to pretrial services officers undermined her lawyers’ argument that her marriage would keep her in the U.S. if she were released on bail. Prosecutors highlighted Maxwell’s divorce discussion in a 33-page response to her lawyers’ renewed pitch to spring her from a federal lockup, Maxwell’s lawyers proposed that she await trial under a $28.5 million bail package that would include armed guards to ensure she remains safe and doesn’t flee a New York City residence.