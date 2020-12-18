Volkswagen facing ‘massive’ shortage of electronic parts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen says it’s facing a massive parts shortage that’s causing production slowdowns at factories in China, Europe and North America. Suppliers of semiconductor parts diverted their sales to consumer products earlier in the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales dried up. But now the car business is bouncing back, and there aren’t enough semiconductor parts to go around. Volkswagen says the shortage will affect production at Chinese, North American and European plants during the first quarter of 2021 and impacts models under the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, SEAT, and to a limited extent Audi brands. The company says it’s doing everything it can to resume normal deliveries to customers.