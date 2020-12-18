West Virginia drivers given extra time to renew licenses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia motorists whose driver’s licenses expired after the coronavirus pandemic began are being given until spring to renew them. The extension also covers instruction permits; graduated licenses, level 1, 2 or 3; commercial driver’s licenses and identification cards. The Division of Motor Vehicles says the holder of any license that expired after March 1 will be given until March 31, 2021, with the extension. Online and kiosk renewals are also available, as well as in-person service. Drivers who were prohibited from renewing a license due to an address change may now use the online process using the change of address form.