West Virginia says next week’s Pfizer vaccine allotment down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Joining several other states, West Virginia officials said the state will receive about 44% fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech than initially expected. The state expects about 11,700 doses to come in next week, down from 21,000. Pfizer has said its production levels have not changed and the Trump administration has downplayed the the risk of delays. The head of the West Virginia National Guard said he was still optimistic in the state’s drive to vaccinate all long-term care centers within three weeks. A second vaccine from Moderna is awaiting emergency use authorization from federal authorities in the coming days.