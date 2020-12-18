WHO: Vaccine program gets access to nearly 2 billion doses

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the U.N. health agency’s program to help get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries in need, has gained access to nearly 2 billion doses of several “promising” vaccine candidates. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday the agreements mean that some 190 countries and economies taking part in the COVAX initiative will have access to vaccines “during the first half of next year.” Tedros says WHO and its partners in COVAX, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, are “working non-stop to start vaccination early next year,” but he stressed that vaccines would not replace existing techniques for stemming the spread of the virus.