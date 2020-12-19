Capito, Manchin receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators say they have both received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito tweeted a photo Friday of her vaccination. She says the shot was quick, painless and safe. In a news release, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he received the shot on Saturday morning and is feeling well. Both said they had the vaccination in accordance with guidance from the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna shot require two doses several weeks apart from the same company.