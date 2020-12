WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lydell Elmore and John-Michael Wright each scored 14 points as High Point easily beat William & Mary 71-49. Bryson Childress chipped in 12 points and Ahmil Flowers had 10 points and seven rebounds for High Point. Luke Loewe had 13 points for the Tribe. Yuri Covington added 10 points. Quinn Blair had 10 rebounds.